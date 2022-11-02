Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 38.98 points or 1.1% at 3492.4 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.17%), DLF Ltd (down 2.17%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.67%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.59%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.4%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 5.49%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.78%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.94 or 0.48% at 60827.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.4 points or 0.47% at 18061.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.31 points or 0.08% at 28914.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.3 points or 0.1% at 9041.18.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

