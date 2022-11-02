Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 307.4 points or 1% at 30477.74 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.49%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.46%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.81%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.24%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.55%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.38%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.37%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.01%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.42%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.94 or 0.48% at 60827.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.4 points or 0.47% at 18061.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.31 points or 0.08% at 28914.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.3 points or 0.1% at 9041.18.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

