Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 20.32 points or 1.13% at 1770.46 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.69%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.4%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.21%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.15%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.81%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.33%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.32%), ITI Ltd (down 0.3%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.92%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.45%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.89%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.94 or 0.48% at 60827.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.4 points or 0.47% at 18061.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.31 points or 0.08% at 28914.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.3 points or 0.1% at 9041.18.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

