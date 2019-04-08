Shalimar Paints allots 6.58 lakh equity shares to Promoter

Shalimar Paints has approved the allotment of 6,58,872 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each issued at a price of Rs. 86.56/- per (including premium of Rs.84.56 per share) on preferential basis to the promoter of the Company.

Pursuant to above, the Issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10.72 crore comprising of 53,641,387 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 10.86 crore comprising of 54,300,259 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

