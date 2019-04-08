Cyient signs MoU with Government of Telangana and Telangana State Aviation Academy

To conduct remote pilot training programs for flying drones

has signed a Tripartite MoU with the Govt of Telangana and Telangana State Academy (TSAA) to develop and conduct Remote Pilot (Drone Pilot) Training and Certification Programs. Under the alliance, will provide the while TSAA will provide the and infrastructure to conduct the programs. The courses for the training will be developed as per DGCA curriculam guidelines. This is the first of its kind initiative in Telangana, aimed at developing a pool of skilled drone pilots that are equipped to meet the industry needs.

and TSAA will work towards setting up a at TSAA, which will include a varity of rotatory and fixed wing drones along with simulators to train pilots. While both the organizations will work on creating customized courses suited to various industries, the current course will be a 5-day training program that will be a combination of theory, realistic simulations and actual drone flying exercise. The participants will be awarded a DGCA authorized Remote Pilot Licence/Certification upon successful clearance oftest at the end of the course.

Owing to its expertise in the area of UAV technology, Cyient has been entrusted to work closely with TSAA for designing the training modules, test modules, content and syllabus for the course in compliance with the DGCA regulations. Cyient will also assist TSAA in conducting the courses and imparting the training.

