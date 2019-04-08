JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

China Market end softer on profit-taking

Supreme Industries gets reaffirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
Business Standard

V-Mart Retail expands its retail presence

Capital Market 

V-Mart Retail has opened two new stores one in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and one in the state of Bihar.

This takes the total number of stores to 216 Stores in 171 Cities across 17 states and total tally of Jammu & Kashmir is 6 stores and Bihar is 42 stores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU