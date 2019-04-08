V-Mart Retail expands its retail presence

-
-
V-Mart Retail has opened two new stores one in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and one in the state of Bihar.
This takes the total number of stores to 216 Stores in 171 Cities across 17 states and total tally of Jammu & Kashmir is 6 stores and Bihar is 42 stores.
