Gold worth Rs 15.81 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Gold worth Rs 15.81 lakh has been seized from two passengers travelling from Dubai at the Mangaluru airport, officials said Sunday.

Custom officials seized gold weighing 475.36 gm valued at Rs 15,81,000. The passengers arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on Saturday, according to a statement.

From one passenger, officials seized foreign-origin gold of 24 Karat weighing 358.78 gm valued at Rs 11.93 lakh, concealed in the form of foils in check-in luggage.

From the other passenger, the officers seized foreign-origin gold bar of 24 Karat weighing 116.580 gm valued at Rs 3.88 lakh, concealed in rectum.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 16:40 IST

