Share India Securities update on surrender of stock options

Share India Securities announced that 3,72,000 options out of 4,97,000 Employee Stock Options granted to the Eligible Employees of the Company under the Share India Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022 (ESOS 2022) vide Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting held on 04 April 2022 have been surrendered by the grantees.

Further, the said 3,72,000 surrendered options shall be added back to number of options pending to be granted.

