JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 300 MW wind power project from SECI

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy has received Letter of Award (LoA) for a total Wind capacity of 300 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of 1200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Projects (Tranche - XII).

Subsequently the company's total power generation portfolio increases to 7.3 GW, with renewable energy share amounting to 57%.

The company is currently constructing around 2.0 GW of wind energy projects. Of which projects of 1.26 GW (tied up with SECI) are expected to start commissioning in current quarter in a phased manner.

