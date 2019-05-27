Shares advance further; realty shares rise

The market advanced further and hit fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. The Nifty was trading above 11,900 mark.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 245.55 points or 0.62% at 39,680.27. The index was up 70.95 points or 0.60% at 11,915.05.

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.98% at 16.305.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.86%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.51%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1578 shares rose and 616 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

Manpasand Beverages hit a lower circuit limit of 20% at Rs 88. The of and Customs carried out search and seizure proceedings at various premises of the company on 23 May 2019, and further inquiry was conducted on 24 May 2019 at GST Bhavan office of

Abhishek Singh, whole time director, Paresh Thakkar, of the company and Harshvardhan Singh are under judicial custody of Authority on 24 May 2019. The company is contesting these allegations in accordance with the due process of law. Considering the present status of the case estimated impact on the company and amount involved is not identifiable till the outcome in the matter, the company said on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

State-run surged 3.75% after net profit rose 48.7% to Rs 4350.32 crore on 8.1% fall in net sales to Rs 21222.39 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

Most realty shares advanced. (up 4.95%), Sobha (up 3.89%), (up 3.57%), (up 3.05%), (up 2.71%), (HDIL) (up 2.2%), (up 2.04%), Anant Raj (up 1.76%), (up 1.75%), (up 0.63%), (up 0.13%) and Omaxe (up 0.07%), edged higher.

(down 0.14%), Real Estate (down 0.54%), Unitech (down 0.78%) and (down 2.37%), edged lower.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)