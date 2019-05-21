Market may open slightly higher

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 9 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher. US stocks fell on Monday as the White House's restrictions on Chinese weighed on the and raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the and

Back home,domestic stocks logged strong gains on first trading day of the week yesterday, 20 May 2019. The Sensex and the Nifty, both, settled at record high. Sentiment was boosted after most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,421.90 points or 3.75% at 39,352.67, a record closing high. The 50 index surged 421.10 points or 3.69% at 11,828.25, a record closing high.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1734.45 crore yesterday, 20 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 542.71 crore yesterday, 20 May 2019, as per provisional data.

