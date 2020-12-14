Shares may open higher on positive global cues

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty 50 index could rise 57 points at the opening bell.

India's industrial output grew at the fastest pace in eight months in October 2020 at 3.6%, with consumer durables production surpassing levels last seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per quick estimates from the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday.

Global markets:

US Dow Jones futures was up 184 points, indicating a rebound from a losing week.

Overseas, Asian stocks advanced on Monday as investors react to the approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has signed off on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, allowing inoculations to officially move forward for people ages 16 or older in the US. That came following the USFDA emergency authorization of Pfizer's vaccine. The U.S. government, FedEx and the United Parcel Service have begun the logistical undertaking of delivering millions of vaccine doses across the country.

The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday business sentiment in Japan improving in the three months to December.

In the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.13% on Friday as the outlook for additional fiscal stimulus remained uncertain. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.23% to 12,377.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 47.11 points, or 0.16%, to 30,046.37 as shares of Disney rallied.

Numbers to Track:

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.19% to 90.80.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2020 settlement was up 2 cents to $50 a barrel.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key indices settled with modest gains after hitting record high levels on Friday, 11 December 2020. Trading was volatile amid mixed global cues. PSU and metal stocks were in demand while pharma and IT shares declined. The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 139.13 points or 0.3% at 46,099.01. The Nifty 50 index gained 35.55 points or 0.26% at 13,513.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,195.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,359 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 December 2020, provisional data showed.

