Benchmarks reverse gains; Nifty below 13,450

The main stock indices reversed trend and slipped into the negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade. A decline in US Dow Jones index futures and weak European shares put pressure on the domestic stock market.

At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 164.79 or 0.36% at 45,795.46. The Nifty 50 index was down 59.40 points or 0.44% at 13,418.95.

The Sensex hit a record high of 46,309.63 while the Nifty 50 scaled a fresh record high of 13,579.35 in morning trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.53% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,559 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell.

A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

The US Dow Jones futures were down 110 points, indicating a weak opening in the US market today.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 6,95,98,462 with 15,81,902 deaths. India reported 3,63,749 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,42,186 deaths while 92,90,834 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG added 0.4% to 34,189.55 and extended its winning run to third consecutive trading session. The index has added 4% in three days.

United Breweries (up 2.39%), ITC (up 1.81%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 1.59%), Marico (up 1.45%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health (up 1.04%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged lower to 73.67 as compared to its previous closing of 73.665.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.932% compared with its closing of 5.916% in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2021 settlement lost 0.11% to Rs 49,023.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 90.91.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2020 settlement rose 25 cents to $50.50 a barrel. The contract rose 2.84% to end at $50.25 in the previous trading session.

