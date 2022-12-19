Shilpa Medicare gains on launching breast cancer drug

Shilpa Medicare jumped 3.31% to Rs 291.55 after the drug maker said that it has introduced Capecitabine (Capebel) dispersible tablet (DT) with technology of faster dispersion within 90 seconds to treat colorectal and metastatic breast cancer.

With the introduction of Shilpa's new brand, Capebel, patients will be required to just drop the Capecitabine tablets in 100 ml water and allow the tablets to dissolve and then drink dissolved solution. Hence from 7 to 8 tablets a day, patients just need to drink 100 ml water twice daily with dissolved tablets in it.

It is expected to change the patient's compliance and will help them continue with the correct doses with ease of drinking water and getting desired outcomes.

The product is backed by required scientific proof and comparative bioequivalence studies and is approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The company is further looking to introduce Capebel 1 gm DT in various international markets through its partners and clients.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

The company's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.66 crore as against a net profit of Rs 19.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 11% YoY to Rs 262.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

