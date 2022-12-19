Volumes soar at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd counter

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 31115 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5922 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 December 2022.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 31115 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5922 shares. The stock gained 6.30% to Rs.819.75. Volumes stood at 2397 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd saw volume of 8962 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2421 shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.4,540.50. Volumes stood at 3324 shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd registered volume of 50.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.81% to Rs.63.55. Volumes stood at 48.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73487 shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.385.80. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 25962 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10280 shares. The stock increased 2.52% to Rs.612.10. Volumes stood at 22526 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)