Spandana Sphoorty gains as board to mull NCD issue
Business Standard

Volumes soar at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Capital Market 

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 31115 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5922 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 December 2022.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd saw volume of 8962 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2421 shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.4,540.50. Volumes stood at 3324 shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd registered volume of 50.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.81% to Rs.63.55. Volumes stood at 48.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73487 shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.385.80. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 25962 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10280 shares. The stock increased 2.52% to Rs.612.10. Volumes stood at 22526 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 11:00 IST

