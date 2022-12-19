Paisalo Digital board to mull NCD issue on Dec 22

A special committee of the company's board will meet on 22 December 2022 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement basis.

The meeting of operations and finance committee of Paisalo Digital's board is scheduled on Thursday, 22 December 2022, to consider and issue unlisted, unsecured, unrated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 13.2% to Rs 24.19 crore on a 21% increase in net sales to Rs 120.29 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Paisalo Digital rose 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 81 on the BSE.

