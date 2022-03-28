Shree Cement starts commercial production at Baloda Bazar plant

The cement major on Monday announced that it started commercial production at company's clinkerisation unit (kiln-3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh.The facility has a production capacity of 12,000 tons per day (4.0 million tons per annum).
Earlier on 16 March, the company announced that it commenced trial run of its new clinkerisation unit. The clinkerisation unit shall augment company's clinker supply to its various grinding units in Eastern region
Shree Cement is one of India's top three cement producers. Its portfolio of products includes Shree Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement, Roofon and Rockstrong Cement.
The Kolkata headquartered company reported a 23.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 482.70 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 631.58 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew 2.2% to Rs 3,637.11 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Shree Cement were trading at 0.7% lower to Rs 23,100 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU