Shree Cement starts commercial production at Baloda Bazar plant

The cement major on Monday announced that it started commercial production at company's clinkerisation unit (kiln-3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The facility has a production capacity of 12,000 tons per day (4.0 million tons per annum).

Earlier on 16 March, the company announced that it commenced trial run of its new clinkerisation unit. The clinkerisation unit shall augment company's clinker supply to its various grinding units in Eastern region

Shree Cement is one of India's top three cement producers. Its portfolio of products includes Shree Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement, Roofon and Rockstrong Cement.

The Kolkata headquartered company reported a 23.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 482.70 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 631.58 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew 2.2% to Rs 3,637.11 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Shree Cement were trading at 0.7% lower to Rs 23,100 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)