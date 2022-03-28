G R Infraprojects rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based road project

-
G R Infraprojects gained 1.19% to Rs 1459.65 after the company said that it has emerged as L -1 (lowest) bidder for a road project in Rajasthan worth Rs 1,368 crore.
The tender for the said project was floated by Nat ional Highways Authority of India.
The project involves the construction of a 4-lane greenfield expressway spur from Delhi-Vadodara greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-! on hybrid annuity mode in the state of Rajasthan. The project also entails an operations and maintenance cost of Rs 2.97 crore in the first year.
The project's completion period is 730 days from the appointed date. The operation period of the same is 15 years from the commercial operation date.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company have also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 65.4% to Rs 146.44 crore on a 20% drop in net sales to Rs 1,979.70 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
