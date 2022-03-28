Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

-
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares
Inox Leisure Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, PVR Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 March 2022.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.197.00. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 143.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.90% to Rs.520.90. Volumes stood at 72.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 54.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.28% to Rs.908.90. Volumes stood at 14.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 511.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.66% to Rs.68.00. Volumes stood at 256.97 lakh shares in the last session.
PVR Ltd saw volume of 64.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.15% to Rs.1,879.05. Volumes stood at 31.17 lakh shares in the last session.
