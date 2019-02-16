Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 234.68 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 234.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 243.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.68243.35 -4 OPM %11.477.82 -PBDT11.874.84 145 PBT4.16-2.82 LP NP4.49-2.72 LP
