Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 234.68 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 234.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 243.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.68243.35 -4 OPM %11.477.82 -PBDT11.874.84 145 PBT4.16-2.82 LP NP4.49-2.72 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

