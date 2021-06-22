HPL to implement Narrow Band - IoT based Smart Meters in Delhi

HPL Electric & Power has received approval and production clearance from leading Private Distribution Company for the implementation of NB-IoT based Smart Meters in the part of National Capital, Delhi.

HPL's new range of smart meters with Narrow Band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) communications technology smart meters are both 4G and 5G compatible offering a dedicated channel for the smart metering and avoiding any reduction in performance from interference or obstruction due to congestion on the public network.

The new range of NB-IoT smart meters have been developed in-house at HPL's new R& D facility at Gurugram.

