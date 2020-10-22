Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spurts 1.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.55, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.09% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% jump in NIFTY and a 11.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 7.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

