Dr Reddy's Labs slips on isolating all data center services after cyber attack

Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.96% to Rs 4,947.50 after the company said that it has isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions in the wake of a cyber attack.

"In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions," Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said in a communiqu

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, DRL said, We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."

DRL's consolidated net profit skid 12.1% to Rs 594.60 crore on 14.9% jump in net sales to Rs 4,417.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

DRL is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The scrip has surged 98.09% from its 52-week low of Rs 2,497.60 hit on 19 March 2020.

