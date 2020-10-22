Reliance Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 October 2020.

Reliance Capital Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 8.27 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd surged 9.93% to Rs 9.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 288 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 9.88% to Rs 5.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd spurt 9.82% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 487 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd jumped 9.76% to Rs 1.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

