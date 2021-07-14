Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alicon Castalloy Ltd, Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2021.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 11.92 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88719 shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd surged 18.32% to Rs 844.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8561 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd soared 17.16% to Rs 150.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43220 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd rose 16.68% to Rs 54.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14201 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd exploded 16.24% to Rs 95.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11579 shares in the past one month.

