Volumes spurt at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd counter

Quess Corp Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2021.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.229.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd recorded volume of 36307 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5358 shares. The stock lost 6.05% to Rs.755.00. Volumes stood at 8002 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd saw volume of 71700 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10883 shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.1,418.00. Volumes stood at 13242 shares in the last session.

Mindtree Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42068 shares. The stock rose 7.79% to Rs.2,689.05. Volumes stood at 83921 shares in the last session.

Tata Metaliks Ltd witnessed volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40615 shares. The stock increased 4.70% to Rs.1,258.50. Volumes stood at 51452 shares in the last session.

