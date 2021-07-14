Zuari Agro jumps after SSP plant resumes operations

Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 4% to Rs 157.40 after the company said its single super phosphate (SSP) plant in Mahad (Maharashtra) has resumed operations with supply of raw materials having been tied up with a supplier.

Zuari Agro Chemicals has further intimated that the NPK A plant has been shut down due to unavailability of raw materials. The company will inform once the plant resumes operations.

On a consolidated basis, Zuari Agro Chemicals reported a net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in Q4 March 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 305.31 crore in Q4 March 2020. Net sales jumped 9.3% to Rs 659.18 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Zuari Agro Chemicals is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The chemical firm is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers.

