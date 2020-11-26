Siemens, Shriram Transport Finance, Laurus Labs in focus

-
ALSO READ
Laurus Labs to acquire 72.55% stake in Richcore Lifesciences
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 9555 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
HDFC Life launches 'Futurance' Phase 3 to incubate startups in association with IvyCamp
Nippon Life Asset Management to co-manage investments of POLIF and RPOLIF
RIL spurts as Saudi PIF to invest $1.3 bln in Reliance Retail Ventures
-
Siemens registered a revenue from continuing operations of Rs 3,422 crore, a 9.2% decrease over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit from operations from continuing operations improved from 10% to 11.4% of revenue for the corresponding quarter. The net profit after tax from continuing operations decreased by 4.7% to Rs 333 crore, compared to the same period of previous year. The profit was impacted due to expenses incurred during the lockdown period amounting to Rs 285 crore.
Shriram Transport Finance Company said that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed principal protected market linked redeemable Non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs ten lakh each on private placement basis.
Laurus Labs has signed definitive agreements with the Sellers i.e. Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III, to acquire 72.55% stake in Richcore Lifesciences Private Limited ('Richcore'), a biotechnology company, by way of cash consideration of Rs 246.67 crore.
Fine Organic Industries informed that new manufacturing facility situated at Additional MIDC Patalganga, Maharashtra, India has started its operations from 25 November 2020.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company namely "Texmaco Engineering Udyog Private Limited" ('TexUdyog') on 24th November 2020 to provide additional opportunities in sectors to supplement the businesses of parent company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU