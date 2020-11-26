Siemens, Shriram Transport Finance, Laurus Labs in focus

Siemens registered a revenue from continuing operations of Rs 3,422 crore, a 9.2% decrease over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit from operations from continuing operations improved from 10% to 11.4% of revenue for the corresponding quarter. The net profit after tax from continuing operations decreased by 4.7% to Rs 333 crore, compared to the same period of previous year. The profit was impacted due to expenses incurred during the lockdown period amounting to Rs 285 crore.

Shriram Transport Finance Company said that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed principal protected market linked redeemable Non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs ten lakh each on private placement basis.

Laurus Labs has signed definitive agreements with the Sellers i.e. Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III, to acquire 72.55% stake in Richcore Lifesciences Private Limited ('Richcore'), a biotechnology company, by way of cash consideration of Rs 246.67 crore.

Fine Organic Industries informed that new manufacturing facility situated at Additional MIDC Patalganga, Maharashtra, India has started its operations from 25 November 2020.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company namely "Texmaco Engineering Udyog Private Limited" ('TexUdyog') on 24th November 2020 to provide additional opportunities in sectors to supplement the businesses of parent company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)