RIL, Coal India, Exide Industries in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be watched. After receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amount Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC). Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.

Coal India's board approved to enhance the non-coking coal price by Rs 10 per tonne for regulated and non-regulated sectors. This would come into force from 1 December 2020.

Exide Industries has further invested an amount aggregating to Rs 33.17 crore by way of subscription to the equity share capital of its subsidiary, Exide Leclanche Energy Private Limited. With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries in Exide Leclanche Energy Private Limited stands increased from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand (India) will be in focus. Ingersoll-Rand INC proposes to sell up to 1,425,798 equity shares (representing up to 4.52% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on November 24, 2020 and November 25, 2020. The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 578.60 per equity share.

Jubilant Industries has executed an 'Agreement to Sell' for transfer of portable liquor license of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor ('License') on November 23, 2020. Consequent to the transfer of the License, the company shall no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

