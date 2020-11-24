RIL, Coal India, Exide Industries in focus

-
ALSO READ
Jio Platforms receives investment aggregating Rs 2624.5 crore
Intel Capital to invest Rs 1894.50 cr in 0.39% stake Jio Platforms
Reliance Industries update on further investment into Jio Platforms
Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms
Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms
-
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be watched. After receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amount Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC). Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.
Coal India's board approved to enhance the non-coking coal price by Rs 10 per tonne for regulated and non-regulated sectors. This would come into force from 1 December 2020.
Exide Industries has further invested an amount aggregating to Rs 33.17 crore by way of subscription to the equity share capital of its subsidiary, Exide Leclanche Energy Private Limited. With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries in Exide Leclanche Energy Private Limited stands increased from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital.
Shares of Ingersoll-Rand (India) will be in focus. Ingersoll-Rand INC proposes to sell up to 1,425,798 equity shares (representing up to 4.52% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on November 24, 2020 and November 25, 2020. The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 578.60 per equity share.
Jubilant Industries has executed an 'Agreement to Sell' for transfer of portable liquor license of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor ('License') on November 23, 2020. Consequent to the transfer of the License, the company shall no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU