RIL, Gland Pharma, Mphasis to be watched

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL. RRVL has received cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore from the following financial partners and allotted 69,27,81,234 equity shares to them.

Shares of Gland Pharma will debut on bourses today, 20 November 2020. Gland Pharma's public issue was open during November 9-11, with a price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share.

Mphasis announced its acquisition of Datalytyx, a leading next-gen data engineering and consultancy company. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Datalytyx provides Next-gen Data Engineering, Data Ops and Master Data Management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally.

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Infratel will be in focus. In relation to the merger of Indus Tower (Indus) with Bharti Infratel (Infratel), Vodafone Idea has sold its 11.15% stake in Indus for a cash consideration of Rs. 37.6 billion in accordance with the terms of the agreement and out of the consideration received from Infratel, the company has made a prepayment of Rs 24 billion which will be adjusted in line with terms of the agreement.

Pricol said that the rights issue committee fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the rights issue as 25th November 2020.

Syngene International and Deerfield Discovery and Development Corporation (3DC), the drug discovery and development subsidiary of Deerfield Management Company (Deerfield), have signed an agreement to collaborate to advance therapeutic discovery projects, from target validation through to pharmacological proof of concept and preclinical evaluation.

