Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Wipro in focus

Shares of Hero MotoCorp will be in focus. Riding on robust customer demand for its range of products, Hero MotoCorp sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, in retail sales during the just concluded festive season. The good retail off-take during the 32-day festival period - spread between the first day of Navratra and the concluding day after Bhai Duj - was 98% of the festive season volumes sold by the company in the previous year (2019) and 103% compared to the same period in 2018.

TCS has fixed Saturday, 28 November 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Wipro has fixed Friday, 11 December 2020 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.

ACC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with N.G. Ghadiya Group to divest National Limestone Company (National), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, which is currently non-operational.

GPT Infraprojects announce that the company has bagged an order valued at Rs 162.83 crore from Office of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC),Transport Department , Government of West Bengal, Kolkata. The order is repair and rehabilitation of 2nd Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu), Kolkata including replacement of Stay & Holding Down Cables and Bearings etc.

