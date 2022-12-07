JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Vedanta to raise upto Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Industrials shares edge higher
Business Standard

Siemens spurts on on emerging as L-1 bidder for locomotives project

Capital Market 

Siemens surged 5.30% to Rs 2,913.10 after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for locomotives project in Gujarat, India.

The order received is for the 9000 horse power (HP) electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat, India.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

The company's standalone net profit (from continuing operations) rose 22.87% to Rs 392.2 crore on 10.83% rise in revenue from continuing operations to Rs 4,236.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 as against corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU