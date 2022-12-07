Siemens spurts on on emerging as L-1 bidder for locomotives project

Siemens surged 5.30% to Rs 2,913.10 after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for locomotives project in Gujarat, India.

The order received is for the 9000 horse power (HP) electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat, India.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

The company's standalone net profit (from continuing operations) rose 22.87% to Rs 392.2 crore on 10.83% rise in revenue from continuing operations to Rs 4,236.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 as against corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)