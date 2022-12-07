Ugro Capital gains as board to mull fund raising on Dec 9

Ugro Capital rose 1.28% to Rs 162.75 after the NBFC said that the meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the board is scheduled on Friday, 9 December 2022 to consider raising of funds.

The funds will be raised by way of issuance of market-linked non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Ugro Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

The company net profit jumped 55.9% to Rs 5.27 crore on 150.5% surge in total income to Rs 157.38 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

