Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 1.56%

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.56% today to trade at Rs 4070.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.59% to quote at 30289.93. The index is up 4.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd decreased 1.55% and Mphasis Ltd lost 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 12.43 % over last one year compared to the 8.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has added 9.09% over last one month compared to 4.88% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3527 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13879 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4986.85 on 03 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3091.65 on 26 Sep 2022.

