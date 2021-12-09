Sinclairs Hotels adds new boutique hotel in Sikkim

Sinclairs Hotels has signed an agreement to acquire on lease an 18 room brand new boutique property in Yangang, Sikkim.

This property in South Sikkim will be the ninth property in the Sinclairs chain and its second property in Sikkim. Spread over one acre of land, the property has a a panoramic view of the Maenam Hills popularly known as Bhalay-Dhunga.

Yangang can be visited any time of the year as the winters are not that biting and the summers are cool and pleasant. Tourists are increasingly opting for such quaint offbeat destinations instead of the crowded destinations, the company said in a statement.

Sinclairs Yangang is targeting to commence operations from April 2022, in order to take advantage of the high summer season.

Sinclairs Hotels reported net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 402.17% to Rs 4.62 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Sinclairs Hotels and Resorts owns and operates nine properties in India at Burdwan, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Dooars in West Bengal; Yangang and Gangtok in Sikkim; Ooty in South India; and Port Blair in the Andamans.

Shares of Sinclairs Hotels were down 0.46% at Rs 76.95.

