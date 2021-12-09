Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DFM Foods Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2021.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 14.86% to Rs 93.15 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd spiked 13.83% to Rs 309.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31678 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 11.69% to Rs 15.96. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1643.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1229.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd gained 8.67% to Rs 90.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34214 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd exploded 6.71% to Rs 44.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

