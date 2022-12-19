Singapore Market begins week with gains

The Singapore stock market finished session modestly higher on Monday, 19 December 2022, as investors chased for bottom fishing following recent slumps, with shares in banks and telecom players being notable gainers.

However, market gains capped fears that interest rate hikes from central banks around the world would causes potential recessions.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 15.80 points or 0.49% to 3,256.61 after trading between 3,239.50 and 3,273.35. Volume was 860.10 million shares worth S$786.42 billion changed hands.

There were 258 gainers and 271 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Singapore Telecommunications which rose 2.36%, while the bottom performing stock was Keppel DC REIT, falling 2.2%.

The local banks were higher. DBS rose 0.8% and United Overseas Bank climbed up 0.8%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.16%.

