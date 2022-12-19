JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Sensex spurts 468 pts, Nifty closes above 18,400, auto shares advance
Business Standard

China Stocks end lower on COVID worries

Capital Market 

Mainland China share market finished session lower on Monday, 19 December 2022, as sentiment was impacted after reports of rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

The country is facing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases after it scaled back several lockdown measures earlier this month, which markets fear could delay a broader reopening in the country.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.92%, or 60.74 points, to 3,107.12. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.78%, or 36.32 points, to 2,003.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.54%, or 61.01 points, to 3,893.22.

ECONOMIC NEWS: China's business confidence fell to 48.1 in December from 51.8 in November, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of surging COVID-19 cases on economic activity with the abrupt lifting of many pandemic control measures.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Chinese currency eased against the U.

S. dollar on Monday, despite stronger mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9746 per dollar, 45 pips, or 0.06% firmer than the previous fix 6.9791. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9831 at midday, 81 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU