Japan Nikkei extends losses on global recession fears

Selloff pressure also fueled amid renewed speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Stocks fell almost across the board, with mining, marine transportation, precious instruments, transportation equipment, oil & coal products, and pharmaceutical issues leading the decline.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined by 289.48 points, or 1.05%, to 27,237.64.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 14.80 points, or 0.76%, to 1,935.41.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen stood at 135.84 against US dollar in Asian trade on Monday, appreciated 0.63% from Friday's close of 136.69, after trading in the range between 135.76-136.61. the appreciation of yen came after reports stated the Japanese government is considering the revision of the BoJ's inflation target, a move that could eventually see the central bank raise rates from record-low levels.
