Singapore Market edges up ahead of U.S. midterm elections

The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Tuesday, 08 November 2022, as risk sentiments underpinned on following broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight.

However, market gains capped as investors seemed reluctant to make significant moves on sharply escalating COVID-19 cases in China and ahead of the U. S. midterm elections on Tuesday.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 4.52 points or 0.14% to 3,145.83 after trading between 3,142.28 and 3,155.29.

Volume was 1.65 billion shares worth S$1.11 billion. There were 220 gainers and 288 decliners.

