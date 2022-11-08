Australia Market extends gain

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 25.17 points, or 0.36%, to 6,958.87.
The broader All Ordinaries index added 20.87 points, or 0.29%, to 7,150.08.
Total 9 of 11 sectors ended higher, exception being energy (down 2.3%), with utilities (up 1.4%), consumer staples (up 1.3%), and financial (up 1%) issues being notable gainers.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were MINERAL RESOURCES and PILBARA MINERALS, up 5% and 4.4% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were JAMES HARDIE and SIMS, down 13.7% and 9.7% respectively.
Among individual stocks, Weebit Nano shares advanced after the first silicon wafers integrating its embedded resistive random-access memory module were delivered.
Trek Metals shares surged after the company completed the acquisition of a base metal exploration tenement from Pilbara Minerals for A$300,000 plus a 2.5% net smelter return royalty.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business conditions eased 1 point to +22 in October, still far above its long-run average.
The Westpac Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 78 points in November from 83.7 points in October.
