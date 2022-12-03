JUST IN
SJVN announces change in nominee director

With effect from 01 December 2022

SJVN announced the appointment of Ajay Tiwari, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India as Part Time Official Director - Government of India Nominee on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 1 December 2022, in place of Raghuraj Rajendran until further orders.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 12:20 IST

