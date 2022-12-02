Ion Exchange (India) secures a contract worth Rs 343.36 cr

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
India's Active Covid Cases Stand At 1,01,343
SecUR Credentials standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the September 2022 quarter
SecUR Credentials consolidated net profit rises 343.48% in the September 2022 quarter
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 42.20% in the September 2022 quarter
-
The project is to be commissioned within 16 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU