JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ashiana Housing enters into development agreement for housing project in Jaipur
Business Standard

Ion Exchange (India) secures a contract worth Rs 343.36 cr

Capital Market 

Ion Exchange (India) has been awarded a contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), for Designing, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Testing, Pre-commissioning, Commissioning, Performance Guarantee Test Run and Operation & Maintenance for five years of Zero Liquid Discharge plant at Panipat Refinery at a contract value of Rs 343.36 crore including GST.

The project is to be commissioned within 16 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU