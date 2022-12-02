Ion Exchange (India) secures a contract worth Rs 343.36 cr

Ion Exchange (India) has been awarded a contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), for Designing, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Testing, Pre-commissioning, Commissioning, Performance Guarantee Test Run and Operation & Maintenance for five years of Zero Liquid Discharge plant at Panipat Refinery at a contract value of Rs 343.36 crore including GST.

The project is to be commissioned within 16 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)