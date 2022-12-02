Ashiana Housing enters into development agreement for housing project in Jaipur

Ashiana Housing has entered into a registered Development Agreement on 01 December 2022 with a Jaipur based company, namely Pinkcity Infracon, to develop a group housing project on a piece of land owned by Pinkcity Infracon on revenue share basis, with approximate saleable area of 4.00 lakh sq. ft at Village Murlipura, Jagatpura, Jaipur (Rajasthan)

