Ashiana Housing enters into development agreement for housing project in Jaipur

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Housing gains on inking pact for Jaipur group housing project
Ashiana Housing receives RERA registration for its residential project in Pune
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2022 quarter
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Ashiana Housing has entered into a registered Development Agreement on 01 December 2022 with a Jaipur based company, namely Pinkcity Infracon, to develop a group housing project on a piece of land owned by Pinkcity Infracon on revenue share basis, with approximate saleable area of 4.00 lakh sq. ft at Village Murlipura, Jagatpura, Jaipur (Rajasthan)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU