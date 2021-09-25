SJVN bags 1000 MW solar PV power project

SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 1000 MW at a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of Rs 44.72 lakh per MW by Government of India, through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The tentative cost of Construction and Development of this Project is Rs 5500 crore.

The project is expected to generate 2365 MU in the First year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 55062 MU.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 175 GW by 2022 set by Government of India.

