Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at KCMW unit

Dalmia Cement (Bharat), subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, announced the commencement of commercial production of Line 2, having a capacity of 2.25 Million Tonnes at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) Unit near Cuttack, Odisha.

With this addition, the company's overall capacity at the plant has now gone up to 3.95 million tons per annum.

This development is in line with the company's commitment towards fostering sustainable growth while also creating job opportunities in the region.

