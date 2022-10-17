SJVN Green Energy signs MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company

-
-
For incorporating a JV to develop 1000 MW floating solar power projects in AssamSJVN announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between SJVN's wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) and Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) at Guwahati today. The MoU has been inked for developing 1000 MW Floating Solar Power Projects in Assam by incorporating a Joint Venture Company.
