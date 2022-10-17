Birlasoft partners with Coursera

As part of its employee development initiative

Birlasoft has announced a partnership with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to further enhance the established technical skills of more than 12,500 employees, broadening their knowledge base.

The partnership with Coursera is a step towards creating an ecosystem where employees feel encouraged to learn through structured interventions that cover skills related to technology, behavioral competencies, industry domains, and leadership capabilities. Through Coursera, the employees will build critical digital capabilities with a focus on niche skills aligned with the requirements of the enterprise.

With this collaboration, all the employees of Birlasoft, will have complete access to Coursera's library of more than 9,000 courses and Guided Projects. In addition, Birlasoft's workforce will have access to programs directly from globally renowned industry educators and leading universities like Yale University, University of Michigan and INSEAD Business School, among others. The programs offered by Coursera on emerging technology and domain skills will enable Birlasoft employees to further enhance their knowledge on leading edge domains like Blockchain, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), AI/ML, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cybersecurity, etc.

