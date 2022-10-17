Kirloskar Industries allots 1732 equity shares under ESOP

-
-
Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 98,07,462 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,74,620 to 98,09,194 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,91,940.
