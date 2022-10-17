JUST IN
Kirloskar Industries allots 1732 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Kirloskar Industries has allotted 1732 equity shares under Kirloskar Industries Limited - Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019 on 17 October 2022.

Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 98,07,462 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,74,620 to 98,09,194 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,91,940.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 12:21 IST

