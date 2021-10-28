SKF India Ltd Surges 6.05%

SKF India Ltd has added 7.36% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.03% rise in the SENSEX

SKF India Ltd gained 6.05% today to trade at Rs 3315.1. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.64% to quote at 27035.64. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Schaeffler India Ltd increased 2.94% and Grindwell Norton Ltd added 2.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 87.17 % over last one year compared to the 52.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SKF India Ltd has added 7.36% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 883 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4588 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3440 on 13 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1463.2 on 03 Nov 2020.

